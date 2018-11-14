Photoshop-Design: 30+ Text-Effekte zum Nachbauen
Aufwändige Texteffekte sind mit Photoshop zwar grundsätzlich kein Hexenwerk, dennoch kenne ich kaum einen Anwender dieser Software, der sie aus dem Ärmel schütteln kann. Dabei ist ein starkes typografisches Logo oder ein anderer derartiger Eyecatcher fantastisch dazu geeignet, Aufmerksamkeit zu generieren und so die zu vermittelnde Botschaft zu verstärken. Wenn du dich schon immer mal selber an der Erstellung aufsehenerregender Texteffekte probieren wolltest, dann lies weiter. Wir haben mehr als 30 frische Photoshop Text-Effekte zusammengestellt.
Playing with Type and Images in Photoshop
Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
© abduzeedo
Create Leafy Text Effect
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault
Create Unique Splash Gold Typography
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault
Design Layered Rock Text Effect with Natural Elements
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault
Typographic Logo in Illustrator and Photoshop
Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
© abduzeedo
Create a Soccer-Themed Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
How To Create a Tangy Orange Text Effect With Photoshop Layer Styles
Website: medialoot.com
Erstellt von/für: medialoot
© medialoot
How to Create a Lego Inspired Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Stephen Petrany
© Stephen Petrany
How to Create a Smeared Ketchup Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Mohammad Jeprie
© Mohammad Jeprie
How to Create a Delicious Jelly Bean Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
How to Create a Stylish Black and Gold 3D Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create an Illuminated Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create an Animated, Glittering, Valentine’s Day Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Stephen Petrany
© Stephen Petrany
How to Create a Chalk Logo Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Lindsey Meredith
© Lindsey Meredith
How to Create Custom Dirt Typography
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Ricardo Gonzalez
© Ricardo Gonzalez
Create a High-Gloss, Bubble Gum Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Samuel Mensah
© Samuel Mensah
How to Create an Ornate, Vintage, Poster Design
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Benjamin Mounsey
© Benjamin Mounsey
Create a 3D Ice Text Effect With Modo and Photoshop
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Tomasz Lechocinski
© Tomasz Lechocinski
Simple Masking Tape Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Low Poly Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Cherry Blossoms Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Simple Printable Pennant Banner Design and Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
3D Jar with Embossed Text in Photoshop CC
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
“Painted on Wood” Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Simple Studded Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Curled Ribbon Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
Striped Fuzzy Text Effect
Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
© textuts.com
3D Layers Text Effect in Photoshop CS6
Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Elegant Glossy Text Effect
Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Metallic Rivets on Denim Text Effect
Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create an Elegant 3D Text Effect in Photoshop CS6
Website: medialoot.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create a „Sports Center“ Style 3D Text Effect
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create an Easy Glitter Glue Inspired, Text Effect in Adobe Photoshop
Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
© Rose
Create Abstract Text Effect with Metal Scraps
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault.com
Create Unique Neon Text Effect
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault.com
Create “Cold Winter Night” Text Effect
Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
© psdvault.com
The Voyager Artwork by Moe Pike Soe
Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: Moe Pike Soe
© Moe Pike Soe
Beautiful Water Effect in Photoshop CC
Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
© abduzeedo.com
(Artikelbild: Depositphotos)