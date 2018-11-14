Dieter Petereit 14. November 2018

Photoshop-Design: 30+ Text-Effekte zum Nachbauen

Aufwändige Texteffekte sind mit Photoshop zwar grundsätzlich kein Hexenwerk, dennoch kenne ich kaum einen Anwender dieser Software, der sie aus dem Ärmel schütteln kann. Dabei ist ein starkes typografisches Logo oder ein anderer derartiger Eyecatcher fantastisch dazu geeignet, Aufmerksamkeit zu generieren und so die zu vermittelnde Botschaft zu verstärken. Wenn du dich schon immer mal selber an der Erstellung aufsehenerregender Texteffekte probieren wolltest, dann lies weiter. Wir haben mehr als 30 frische Photoshop Text-Effekte zusammengestellt. 

Playing with Type and Images in Photoshop

Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
playing-with-type
© abduzeedo

Create Leafy Text Effect

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
leafy
© psdvault

Create Unique Splash Gold Typography

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
fire
© psdvault

Design Layered Rock Text Effect with Natural Elements

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
rock-text-effect
© psdvault

Typographic Logo in Illustrator and Photoshop

Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
typographic-logo
© abduzeedo

Create a Soccer-Themed Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
soccer-themed-text-effect
© Rose

How To Create a Tangy Orange Text Effect With Photoshop Layer Styles

Website: medialoot.com
Erstellt von/für: medialoot
tangy-orange-text-effect
© medialoot

How to Create a Lego Inspired Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Stephen Petrany
lego-inspired-text-effect
© Stephen Petrany

How to Create a Smeared Ketchup Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Mohammad Jeprie
smeared-ketchup-text-effect
© Mohammad Jeprie

How to Create a Delicious Jelly Bean Text Effect 

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
jelly-bean-text-effect
© Rose

How to Create a Stylish Black and Gold 3D Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
black-and-gold-text-effect
© Rose

Create an Illuminated Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
illuminated-text-effect
© Rose

Create an Animated, Glittering, Valentine’s Day Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Stephen Petrany
glittering-text-effect
© Stephen Petrany

How to Create a Chalk Logo Effect 

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Lindsey Meredith
chalk-logo
© Lindsey Meredith

How to Create Custom Dirt Typography

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Ricardo Gonzalez
dust-style-type
© Ricardo Gonzalez

Create a High-Gloss, Bubble Gum Text Effect 

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Samuel Mensah
funky-typography
© Samuel Mensah

How to Create an Ornate, Vintage, Poster Design

Website:  design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Benjamin Mounsey
vintage-poster
© Benjamin Mounsey

Create a 3D Ice Text Effect With Modo and Photoshop

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Tomasz Lechocinski
ice-text
© Tomasz Lechocinski

Simple Masking Tape Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
tape--style-text-effect
© textuts.com

Low Poly Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
low-poly-text-effect
© textuts.com

Cherry Blossoms Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
cherry-blossoms-text-effect
© textuts.com

Simple Printable Pennant Banner Design and Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
printable-pennant-banner
© textuts.com

3D Jar with Embossed Text in Photoshop CC

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
3d-embossed-text-effect
© textuts.com

“Painted on Wood” Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
painted-on-wood-text-effect
© textuts.com

Simple Studded Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
studded-text-effect
© textuts.com

Curled Ribbon Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
ribbon-style-text-effect
© textuts.com

Striped Fuzzy Text Effect

Website: textuts.com
Erstellt von/für: textuts
striped-fuzzy-text-effect
© textuts.com

3D Layers Text Effect in Photoshop CS6

Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
3d-layers-text-effect
© Rose

Elegant Glossy Text Effect

Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
slick-and-simple-text-effect
© Rose

Metallic Rivets on Denim Text Effect

Website: planetphotoshop.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
rivets-style-text-effect
© Rose

Create an Elegant 3D Text Effect in Photoshop CS6

Website: medialoot.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
elegant-3d-text
© Rose

Create a „Sports Center“ Style 3D Text Effect

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
3d-text-effect
© Rose

Create an Easy Glitter Glue Inspired, Text Effect in Adobe Photoshop

Website: design.tutsplus.com
Erstellt von/für: Rose
glitter-glue-text-effect
© Rose

Create Abstract Text Effect with Metal Scraps

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
abstract-text-effect
© psdvault.com

Create Unique Neon Text Effect

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
neon-style-text-effect
© psdvault.com

Create “Cold Winter Night” Text Effect

Website: psdvault.com
Erstellt von/für: psdvault
cold-winter-text-effect
© psdvault.com

The Voyager Artwork by Moe Pike Soe

Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: Moe Pike Soe
voyager-artwork
© Moe Pike Soe

 Beautiful Water Effect in Photoshop CC

Website: abduzeedo.com
Erstellt von/für: abduzeedo
water-effect2
© abduzeedo.com

(Artikelbild: Depositphotos)

Dieter Petereit

Dieter Petereit

ist seit 1994 im Netz unterwegs, aber bereits seit über 30 Jahren in der IT daheim. Seit Anfang des neuen...

